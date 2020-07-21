Pakistan to host numerous bilateral series after postponement of T20 World Cup?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has hinted at the possibility of hosting numerous bilateral series following the postponement of this year’s T20 World Cup to October 2021.

With the Asia Cup also having been postponed, Wasim noted that the national team will have a empty window from September to October.

As a result, Wasim said the PCB has already sprung into action as they are in the midst of talking to many other cricket boards.

But, Wasim cautioned that other teams will evaluate the coronavirus and security situation before deciding whether they want to tour or not.

“We want to benefit from the September-October window that has been created due to the postponement of T20 World Cup and Asia Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Currently, we are talking to various boards behind the scenes as [the] Pakistan team will have a lot of time now. We are waiting for the situation to get better as this is not the time to take quick decisions.

“Other countries will also evaluate the situation in Pakistan before sending their team. It won’t be an easy decision for anyone.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal tells kids to follow which Pakistan player to learn how to bat?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...