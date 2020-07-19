Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has advised youngsters to follow limited overs captain Babar Azam is they want to learn how to bat properly.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today and is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman right now.

However, in addition to Azam, Akmal also said that kids looking to improve their batting can follow India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

“I think youngsters who want to learn batting should follow him (Rohit), Babar Azam and Kohli in the current generation,” Akmal said on the YouTube show Cric Cast as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

