Wasim Khan reveals the chances of Pakistan touring South Africa in October

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that while the coronavirus situation in South Africa is “pretty dire”, it remains to be seen if the national team will tour the country for a limited overs series in October.

Wasim noted that the PCB is speaking to Cricket South Africa “various issues” and will make a decision on whether the tour will go ahead or not by the end of August.

This comes after Wasim expressed his hope at having Pakistan host bilateral series on home soil following the postponement of the Asia Cup and this year’s T20 World Cup to October 2021.

“The Covid-19 situation is pretty dire in South Africa as well. Hence, the limited overs series against South Africa isn’t confirmed yet. We are talking to them on various issues and will arrive at a decision regarding the tour by the end of August,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

