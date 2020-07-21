Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq rules Haris Rauf out of England tour?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that pace bowler Haris Rauf could miss the upcoming England series after he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rauf’s most recent test was conducted in Lahore and he immediately self-isolated. In fact, he had to be transported from Lahore to Islamabad in a special vehicle.

He will now continue to self-isolate at his home before undergoing another test after 10 days.

Rauf had tested negative in a previous test, but didn’t travel with the Pakistan team to England as he tested positive for the virus three times in a row.

With his latest test coming back positive, Misbah noted that the 26-year-old, who made his international debut in the T20 series against Bangladesh in January, is unlikely to join the Pakistan team in England.

“Very unfortunate for us that Haris Rauf’s test keeps coming positive. We were waiting for him to join us but unfortunately it looks like we might not get a lot of time to do this,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

