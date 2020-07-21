Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to make Test comeback against England?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has floated the idea of whether opener Fakhar Zaman could make his Test comeback against England.

Faisal’s comments come after Zaman scored 99 in Pakistan’s recently-concluded four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Zaman’s knock of 99 came off 128 balls and included 10 boundaries and six sixes.

However, the 30-year-old has only featured in three Tests in his career, with the most recent one coming against South Africa in January 2019.

Good to see Azhar , Fakhar ,Asad scoring runs.. wondering can Fakhar Make a place in Test line up for the X1 in 1st Test match after today’s 99 runs..? 🤔 https://t.co/pW0esVTmJJ — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 20, 2020

“Good to see Azhar (Ali), Fakhar, Asad (Shafiq) scoring runs… wondering can Fakhar make a place in [the] Test [XI] line-up for the 1st Test match after today’s 99 runs?” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

