Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq provides update on Shoaib Malik’s arrival in England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that the aim is to have all-rounder Shoaib Malik in England two weeks before the T20 series starts on August 28.

Malik will arrive later than expected since India has extended its ban on international flights until July 31. As a result, Malik’s planned family reunion has been delayed.

Misbah said there is a “genuine reason” why Malik’s arrival in England has been delayed and confirmed that a player will be released from the squad once he arrives. However, he stopped short of saying which player would be returning to Pakistan.

“Shoaib Malik will join the squad later, he has a genuine reason because he’s waiting to meet family. He will meet them after the 31st,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We will try to make sure that he gets two weeks before the T20s so that he gets time to prepare before the T20s.

“When he joins then we’ll see which player needs to be sent back because we can keep a 29-man squad.”

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England on August 5.

