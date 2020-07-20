Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has taken the first step to joining the national team in England as he underwent his first coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he allegedly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

Amir is likely to replace fellow seamer Haris Rauf, who tested positive for the coronavirus again.

Rauf’s test was conducted in Lahore and he immediately self-isolated. In fact, he had to be transported from Lahore to Islamabad in a special vehicle, according to Cricket Pakistan.

He will now continue to self-isolate at his home before undergoing another test after 10 days.

Rauf had tested negative in a previous test, but didn’t travel with the Pakistan team to England as he tested positive for the virus three times in a row.

In preparation for the tour of England, Mohammad Amir has had his first Covid-19 test #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2020

Amir won’t feature in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester, as he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he could feature in the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

