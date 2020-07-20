‘Talent + hard work + assessment of situations = Ben Stokes’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal used an equation to express how good England all-rounder Ben Stokes is.

Stokes has dominated in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies as he made 176 in the first innings and an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls in the second innings.

He also dismissed opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite for 75 in the West Indies’ first innings.

“Talent + hard work + assessment of situations = Ben Stokes,” Faisal said on Twitter.

