England pace bowler Stuart Broad starred with the new ball on the fourth day in Manchester to give his side a slim chance of victory heading into the final day.

Starting off the day on 32/1 after the entire third day was washed out, West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph converted their 16-run partnership into a 54-run stand before Joseph was caught by Ollie Pope at short leg off the bowling of Dom Bess for 32.

Brathwaite and Shai Hope added 53 runs to the score before Hope was caught behind off the bowling of Sam Curran for 25.

Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks kept the runs flowing with a 76-run stand before Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Ben Stokes for 75, which came off 165 balls and included eight boundaries.

Brooks became the first person to fall victim to Broad’s burst with the new ball as he was trapped lbw for 68, which came off 137 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

Broad then clean bowled Jermaine Blackwood and removed Shane Dowrich in quick succession.

Chris Woakes joined the party by dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder, Roston Chase for 51 and Shannon Gabriel to bowl the tourists out for 287, which left them trailing by 182 runs.

However, with the West Indies having avoided the follow-on, England had to bat again.

Broad and Woakes picked up three wickets apiece, while Curran took two. As for Bess and Stokes, they chipped in with one wicket each.

With a 182-run lead in hand, Stokes and Jos Buttler opened the batting in the hopes of scoring quick runs for England.

However, on the fourth ball of their innings, Buttler was clean bowled by Kemar Roach for a duck.

Zak Crawley only made 11 runs before he suffered the same fate as Buttler.

Stokes and England skipper Joe Root managed to amass an unbeaten 20-run partnership before stumps was called.

Stokes finished on 16, while Root remained undefeated on eight.

Roach was the only bowler to take any wickets.

England ended day four on 37/2, which gives them a 219-run lead, and will continue batting on Monday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

