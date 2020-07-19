Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has predicted that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah will be the highest wicket-taker during the upcoming England series.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Faisal’s forecast of Naseem being the highest wicket-taker comes after the youngster took figures of 5-55 in the Pakistan team’s ongoing four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

“InshAllah he will be the leading wicket-taker on this series! He’s definitely learning to make bunnies. May Allah bless him to work more harder and reach further heights and protect him from bad people in [the] cricketing world!” Faisal said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

