Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah will be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering a fractured left thumb.

Khushdil, who made his international debut in a T20 International against Australia in Perth last November, sustained the injury while batting during a training session in Derby on Saturday.

He is not involved in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will miss the second four-day match, which will take place from July 24 to 27.

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to [the] nail bed, the orthopedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

