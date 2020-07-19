Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Misbah-ul-Haq may have to give up being Pakistan’s head coach or chief selector under a new ethics code.

The 27-page code, which was approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors at their last meeting, targets conflict of interest issues.

It will be applicable to anyone working with the PCB and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This is why it affects Misbah as not only is he Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, but he also coaches Islamabad United in the PSL.

“Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani wanted a new ethics code as in recent years there have been numerous complaints and issues of multiple roles by its officials, employees or members leading to a conflict of interest situation in their respective roles,” a source was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram could also be targeted under the new ethics code as he is a member of the PCB’s cricket committee and also the Karachi Kings’ bowling coach and president. Furthermore, he reportedly has shares in a company that have been given digital rights by the board.

“All such people who are doing dual jobs/roles and there is an element of conflict of interest in their roles will have to now give up one or two of their roles,” the source said.

Misbah is currently with the Pakistan team in England, where they are preparing for the Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

