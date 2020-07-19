Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal believes that batsman Fawad Alam can be part of the playing XI for the first Test against England if he excels in the team’s practice matches.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Many people have called for Fawad to feature in the three-Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

With Pakistan still preparing for the forthcoming Test series, Faisal urged Fawad to make his presence felt in the practice games in order to convince the team management that he should be part of the playing XI for the first Test in Manchester.

Pakistani batsman are looking a bit shaky while batting in both practise games, hope they prepare well before the series start and they have to score runs in these games. These matches are important for Fawad Alam to score big runs to get the place in final X1 for the 1st Test. https://t.co/IzkF4rqxK2 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 18, 2020

“Pakistani batsman are looking a bit shaky while batting in both practise games, hope they prepare well before the series starts and they have to score runs in these games,” Faisal said on Twitter. “These matches are important for Fawad Alam to score big runs to get the place in final XI for the 1st Test.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah bouncer left which Pakistan batsman needing treatment and a new helmet?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...