England’s hopes of winning the second Test against the West Indies took a major hit on Saturday as persistent rain wiped out the entire third day.

The West Indies were supposed to start the day on 32/1, but the inclement weather stopped that from happening.

With the rain refusing to relent, the umpires ultimately decided to call stumps at just after 4pm local time.

On a brighter note, the weather forecast looks a better for the fourth and fifth days.

The West Indies ended day three on 32/1, which still leaves them trailing by 437 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

