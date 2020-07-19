Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has heaped praise on India opener Rohit Sharma, saying he is an “amazing, unbelievable batsman”.

Akmal admitted that he loves watching Rohit bat and noted that it was extremely satisfying to watch him score five centuries during the 2019 World Cup.

Akmal added that Rohit’s strengths lie in his ability to rotate the strike and hit sixes at ease.

“Amazing, unbelievable batsman. The amount of pleasure you get in watching him bat, his timing, temperament and commitment level while batting is unbelievable,” Akmal said on the YouTube show Cric Cast as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“I guess he is the only batsman who has two double-hundreds. And then he scored 5 centuries in the last World Cup and his timing is so pleasing.

“He rotates strike so easily and the biggest thing is his power-hitting, the way he hits sixes, is unbelievable. What timing, how graceful is his batting.”

