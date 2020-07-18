Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ben Stokes scored 176 and Dom Sibley made 120 as England tormented the West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Manchester.

Starting off the day on 207/3, Stokes and Sibley converted their 126-run partnership into a 260-run stand, during which both batsmen surpassed their hundreds.

With England cruising along, the West Indies tried everything possible to get a breakthrough.

Ultimately, it was Roston Chase who got the job done when Sibley was caught by Kemar Roach at deep midwicket for 120, which came off 372 balls and included five boundaries.

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ollie Pope only made seven runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chase.

Stokes went on to score 176, which came off 356 deliveries and included 17 boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Roach.

Roach struck again the very next ball as Chris Woakes was caught by Shai Hope at gully for a golden duck.

Jos Buttler managed to make 40 runs before he was dismissed by West Indies captain Jason Holder, while Sam Curran was sent packing by Chase for 17.

Despite England losing wickets at regular intervals, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad put up a fight as they amassed an unbeaten 42-run partnership before England declared on 469/9.

Bess finished on 31, which came off 26 balls and included three boundaries and a six, while Broad remained undefeated on 11, which came off 14 deliveries and included a boundary.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Roach snapped up two, and Holder and Alzarri Joseph chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Trailing by 469 runs, the West Indies lost opener John Campbell early on as he was given out lbw off the bowling of Curran for 12.

Joseph, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, and Kraigg Brathwaite managed to muster an unbeaten 16-run partnership before stumps was called.

Joseph ended up making 14, which came off 18 balls and included a boundary, while Brathwaite concluded the day unbeaten on six runs.

Curran was the only bowler to take a wicket.

The West Indies ended day two on 32/1, which still leaves them trailing by 437 runs, and will continue batting on Saturday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...