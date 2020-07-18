Wasim makes brutally honest prediction on Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has admitted that the upcoming series against England “will be challenging for Pakistan”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Explaining why he feels Pakistan will find it tough against England, Wasim pointed to the fact that the national team have not played any matches since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was cut short in March.

In fact, some players like Test captain Azhar Ali and opening batsman Abid Ali didn’t even feature in the PSL, meaning they haven’t played any competitive cricket since Pakistan’s Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February.

“They will be in complete match practice. In comparison, our cricketers have not played matches since March, they have only practiced, so I think this series will be challenging for Pakistan,” Wasim was quoted as saying by The News International.

“The players are practising well, matches and training sessions are going on, first in Worcester and now in Derby, the coaching staff is also working hard with the players. I am hopeful that when the series starts, the Pakistan team will be fully prepared.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah bouncer left which Pakistan batsman needing treatment and a new helmet?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...