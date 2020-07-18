Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has revealed that either he or limited overs captain Babar Azam try to bat for 40 overs in each ODI in order to increase the national team’s chances of winning.

Imam noted that because his opening partner Fakhar Zaman bats every different to how he does, the goal of staying at the crease for a long period of time often falls to him or Azam.

The 24-year-old noted that when he or Azam has continued batting till the end of the innings, Pakistan often score in excess of 300 runs.

“I open with Fakhar Zaman in ODI cricket and his way of batting is completely different than me. In this case, between me and Babar Azam, one has to bat for 40 overs,” Imam told Deep Dasgupta during an interview for ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Ary Sports.

“For the last two years, we have followed this pattern in ODI cricket. The stats also show that [if] either Babar or I have played till the end, we have ended up scoring 300 plus.”

Imam is currently with the Pakistan team in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah bouncer left which Pakistan batsman needing treatment and a new helmet?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...