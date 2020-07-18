Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq plays a similar role to his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket.

Rohit is widely regarded as one of the best openers in the world today, while Imam has really made a name for himself in ODIs.

Imam has scored 1,723 runs in 37 ODIs, which includes seven centuries and six fifties, at an average of 53.84.

In fact, Imam is currently the second-fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in ODI history.

“The way you build your innings is similar to Rohit. Your strike-rate is slightly low in the powerplay compared to middle overs but you play long innings,” Dasgupta told Imam while interviewing him for ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Ary Sports.

“If an opener has five not-outs in 37 innings, it tells that even though he starts slow, he plays long.”

Imam is currently with the Pakistan team in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

