I will soon make a comeback for Pakistan – Which player predicted this?

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has boldly predicted that “I will soon make a comeback for my country”.

Amin, who hasn’t played international cricket since January 2018, made it clear that he is determined “to play as much as possible for Pakistan rather than spend the rest of my career playing just domestic cricket”.

Most recently, the 30-year-old represented the Peshwar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 29 runs in the one match he played.

“I am totally optimistic about my future in international cricket and God Willing, I will soon make a comeback for my country,” he told PakPassion. “It is my aim to play as much as possible for Pakistan rather than spend the rest of my career playing just domestic cricket and hopefully I will be successful in my goals.”

