Why is Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir ‘disappointed and hurt’?

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has admitted that he is “disappointed and hurt” after being dropped from the national team despite not playing any games.

Qadir was picked for Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year and the T20 series against Bangladesh in January this year, but wasn’t picked for any of the matches.

Despite still waiting to make his international debut, the 26-year-old has vowed not to give up and to keep working hard.

“I was disappointed and hurt after being dropped from the side without playing a single match. I have achieved my goals in U19 cricket and [the] Big Bash League and will continue to put in the hard yards in order to ensure that I can go on to play for Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Qadir was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against England, which will include a Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

