Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma, Australia batsman Steve Smith and England Test captain Joe Root would be his dream hat-trick.

Explaining why he chose those three batsmen, Naseem noted that Rohit is a dangerous player and his “records speak for itself”.

He also pointed out that Smith made the list due to his form and unorthodox technique, while Root features on there due to the fact that he is one of the best batsmen in the world right now.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form.”

Naseem is currently in England with the rest of the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

