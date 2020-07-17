Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has revealed that he would love to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam and South Africa great AB de Villiers.

Kohli and Azam are two of the best batsmen in the world right now, while De Villiers retired in May 2018, but has expressed an interest to return at the T20 World Cup.

Kohli and Azam are the prized wickets for any bowler playing against India or Pakistan respectively, while De Villiers was in the same boat as them back during his playing days.

“I would like to take the wickets of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, if I get the opportunity to bowl against them,” Qadir told Cricket Pakistan.

