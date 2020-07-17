Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Rohail Nazir has opened up about how former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed “asked me himself to have a session alongside him”.

Nazir was over the moon by the kind gesture as Sarfaraz also shared some tips on wicketkeeping, including “how to do longer stretches of keeping for around 4 to 5 days while explaining how a player recovers from it”.

The uncapped 18-year-old, who is in England with the rest of the Pakistan team, admitted that training with Sarfaraz was an eye-opener and he even learned about the hardships of international cricket.

“Sarfaraz bhai asked me himself to have a session alongside him. He is very experienced and I had the opportunity to have a session with him,” Nazir said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He shared with me the tips on how to do longer stretches of keeping for around 4 to 5 days while explaining how a player recovers from it. He told me about the demands at international level. I have learned a lot from him.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

