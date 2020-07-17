Asad Shafiq reveals how the Pakistan team is bonding in England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has provided an insight into how the national team are bonding during their tour of England.

Shafiq noted that the players talk and discuss about cricket and life, while also getting together “at least thrice a day for tea and meals”.

With the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Pakistan players are restricted in regards to where they can go.

Despite this, Shafiq said the team is using the opportunity to get better acquainted with each other and build a stronger bond ahead of the Test and T20 series against England.

“Team members are bonding as they are spending so much time with each other,” Shafiq said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Before, on foreign tours, we used to spend our spare time alone. After net practice some would go to shopping malls or other places but now we get together at least thrice a day for tea and meals. We talk cricket but we also discuss life, which is helping us bond.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

