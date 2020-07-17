Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has branded limited overs captain Babar Azam as “one of the best players in the world today”.

This comes after Nazir got the opportunity to talk with Azam “about batting and about the bats that I use”.

The uncapped 18-year-old also got to see the Azam’s bats, which is something that he has “always wanted” to do.

“In the batting I saw Babar bhai who as you know is one of the best players in the world today,” Nazir said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I always wanted to see his bats and since we are in the same dressing room, I had the chance to see them.

“I also got to talk to him about batting and about the bats that I use. The seniors have taught me a lot.”