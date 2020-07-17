Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that he is looking forward to seeing teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah in action during the upcoming series against England.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Definitely Naseem Shah,” Faisal said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq issues unbelievably shocking resignation suggestion to Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...