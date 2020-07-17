Rohail Nazir reveals why he feels very welcome in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Up and coming wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has admitted that he feels very welcome in the Pakistan team since the senior players talk to him “like I have been with the team for a long while now”.

The 18-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, added that many of the players have been very hospitable and willing to share their knowledge, advice and tips with him.

He further said that while the Pakistan players “are extremely focused in training”, they also know how to have fun.

“When I was the under-19 captain I could see that any new player, who came into the side, was visibly nervous at the start,” Nazir said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I kept thinking how the seniors would react to me as a junior in the side.

“The seniors however talked to me like I have been with the team for a long while now. Imad bhai was from my city and I had been in contact with him before but the rest such as Imam bhai, Babar bhai, Shan bhai have taken me with them and have given me a lot of advice.

“Sohail bhai is my senior and he is really fun. Imam bhai and Shadab bhai also help the team enjoy a lot which helps freshen everyone up. I am learning a lot from them. The way these guys are extremely focused in training while enjoying at other times is a thing I have learned from them as a junior. I have played with some players in the side such as Naseem Shah so I am really enjoying this experience.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

