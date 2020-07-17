Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq heaped praise on limited overs skipper Babar Azam, Test captain Azhar Ali and opener Shan Masood, saying they have been “batting brilliantly” in England.

Going into more specifics, Shafiq noted that the trio excelled during the recent two-day intra-squad practice matches that were held in Worcester.

“Players were missing cricket for the last three months. After [our] arrival in England, the first two-three days of net practice were difficult but then everyone regained their rhythm,” Shafiq said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood are batting brilliantly.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for their upcoming Test and T20 series against England.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

