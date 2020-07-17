Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 86 and 59 not out respectively to rescue England from their rocky start against the West Indies on the opening day of the second Test in Manchester.

Opting to bowl first after the toss was delayed due to rain, the West Indies got the early breakthrough they were looking for right on the stroke of lunch as England opener Rory Burns was trapped lbw off the bowling of Roston Chase for 15.

Chase struck again the very next ball, which came after the lunch break, as Zak Crawley was caught by West Indies captain Jason Holder at leg slip for a golden duck.

Sibley and England captain Joe Root, who returned after missing the first Test in Southampton due to the birth of his second child, steadied things with a 52-run partnership before Root was caught by Holder in the slip cordon off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph for 23.

Sibley and Stokes ensured England got the last laugh on the first day as they amassed an unbeaten 126-run stand, during which both batsmen brought up their fifties, before stumps was called.

Sibley finished on 86, which came off 253 balls and included four boundaries, while Stokes remained undefeated on 59, which came off 159 deliveries and included four boundaries and a six.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Joseph claimed one.

England ended day one on 207/3 and will continue batting on Friday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

