Pakistan opener Shan Masood believes that Yasir Shah is a “world-class spinner”.

Masood’s praise for Yasir comes ahead of Pakistan’s series against England, which will consist of Tests and T20 Internationals.

Yasir is expected to play a crucial role in the Test series, but he has struggled to take wickets as of late.

Nonetheless, Masood is backing him to regain his form and shine against England.

“We have our own strengths. If you’re talking about our spinners, we have a world-class spinner in Yasir Shah,” Masood was quoted as saying by The Nation.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

