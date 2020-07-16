Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has hinted that Shadab Khan will be the national team’s back-up spinner during the Test series against England.

This means it is likely that Yasir Shah will be Pakistan’s go-to spinner, even though he has struggled to take wickets lately.

“We have an all-rounder and an able back-up in Shadab Khan. So we have more than enough resources if the situation comes down to needing a spinner to lead,” Masood was quoted as saying by The Nation.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

