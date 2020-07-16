Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has called veteran England fast bowler James Anderson “a king of seam and swing bowling.

Anderson recently played in the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, where he took three wickets, all of which came in the first innings. However, his efforts with the ball went in vain as the West Indies triumphed by four wickets.

Nonetheless, Ramiz heaped praise on the 37-year-old and noted that he always poses a threat.

“They have Anderson, who is a king of seam and swing bowling,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

England will play two more Tests against the West Indies, both of which will be held in Manchester. The second Test will get underway on Thursday, while the third Test will begin on July 24.

After the West Indies, England will take on Pakistan in a Test and T20 series.

Pakistan arrived in Derby on Monday after spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

