Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has claimed that constant experimentation in the national team has damaged Pakistan cricket.

He noted that it has become a trend for batsmen and bowlers to be picked on the basis of a few good performances.

In addition to this, he also questioned the criteria to get into the Pakistan team, especially as he has been knocking on the door for a few years now.

Akmal has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket for the past few seasons, but has not played international cricket since April 2017.

“If you look at my performance in domestic cricket and [the] PSL (Pakistan Super League), you’ll find it has been up to the mark. I don’t know what sort of the criteria the previous coaches have made, but that has damaged Pakistan cricket,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

“It will not be good if the selection is made from the shorter format, and that too on the basis of just one or two innings and not because you were the top run-scorer in the event.

“[Similarly], if a bowler delivers one [good] spell or bowls one or two balls over 140 kph [he is picked]. All these experiments with Pakistan cricket have caused damage.”

The Pakistan team is currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq issues unbelievably shocking resignation suggestion to Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...