Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that England fast bowler Jofra Archer is “highly talented” and “a great wicket-taking option”.

Archer featured in the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton. Even though England lost the match by four wickets, the 25-year-old made his presence felt in the second innings as he tore through the West Indies’ top order and finished with three wickets.

“England have a fancy bowling attack. Probably, they’ve got the world’s best fast bowling attack. They have [the] highly talented pacer Archer, who is a great wicket-taking option,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

In addition to Archer, Ramiz also praised England seamer Mark Wood for his raw pace.

Wood also played in the first Test against the West Indies, but took two wickets, with one coming in each innings.

“Similarly, they have Wood, who bowls at 95 to 96 miles per hour,” Ramiz said.

England will play two more Tests against the West Indies, both of which will be held in Manchester. The second Test will get underway on Thursday, while the third Test will begin on July 24.

After the West Indies, England will take on Pakistan in a Test and T20 series.

Pakistan arrived in Derby on Monday after spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

