Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in England.

The 33-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, is currently in self-isolation and is waiting for the results of a further test carried out by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

According to Cricket Pakistan, an official close to the matter said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will decide what action to take next once they obtain the results of the test conducted by the ECB.

Bhatti tested positive twice for the coronavirus, along with batsman Haider Ali and pace bowler Imran Khan, before the Pakistan team departed for England on June 28.

However, they ended up going to England on July 8 after testing negative for the virus twice.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

