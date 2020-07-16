Kashif Bhatti allowed to rejoin Pakistan squad after coronavirus scare

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin the Pakistan squad after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) twice.

Bhatti, who has yet to make his international debut, had initially tested positive following his arrival to England and was asked to self-isolate from the rest of his teammates in Worcester.

However, two subsequent tests came back negative and he is now free to be among the Pakistan team.

“The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff.”

Bhatti tested positive twice for the coronavirus, along with batsman Haider Ali and pace bowler Imran Khan, before the Pakistan team departed for England on June 28.

However, they ended up going to England on July 8 after testing negative for the virus twice.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

