Imad Wasim reveals which Pakistan legend was his childhood hero

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was his “childhood hero”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

I'm lucky to have spent lots of time with my childhood hero! Happy birthday to the great @wasimakramlive bhai hope you enjoy the day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/s4CAph0zkT — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 3, 2020

“I’m lucky to have spent lots of time with my childhood hero! Happy birthday to the great Wasim Akram bhai, hope you enjoy the day,” Imad said on Twitter.

