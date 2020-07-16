Umar Gul reveals which Pakistan player is a role model for all generations

Umar Gul called Wasim Akram the role model for all generations Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has called legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “role model for all generations”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“Happy birthday to the legend, the role model for all generations Wasim Akram. Here’s wishing you health and happiness always,” Gul said on Twitter.

