Umar Gul reveals which Pakistan player is a role model for all generations

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has called legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “role model for all generations”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Happy birthday to the legend, the role model for all generations @wasimakramlive Here’s wishing u health n happiness always.. — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) June 3, 2020

“Happy birthday to the legend, the role model for all generations Wasim Akram. Here’s wishing you health and happiness always,” Gul said on Twitter.

