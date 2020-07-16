Umar Gul reveals which Pakistan player is a role model for all generations

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has called legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “role model for all generations”.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Happy birthday to the legend, the role model for all generations @wasimakramlive Here’s wishing u health n happiness always..
— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) June 3, 2020
“Happy birthday to the legend, the role model for all generations Wasim Akram. Here’s wishing you health and happiness always,” Gul said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq issues unbelievably shocking resignation suggestion to Misbah-ul-Haq