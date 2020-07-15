Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has warned the national team that England pace bowler Jofra Archer won’t be the only threat they face during the upcoming series.

Masood noted that all the other bowlers, which includes James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, will “pose serious challenges”.

This comes after Younis Khan, who will be Pakistan’s batting coach during the England series, said that Archer will trouble the Pakistan batsmen.

“England have a great reserve of pace bowlers. Archer is not the only one to worry about as an opener but the remaining bowlers will also pose serious challenges in their own English conditions,” Masood was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

