Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that he is excited and determined to shine in the upcoming series against England.

Masood is in England with the rest of the Pakistan team and praised the “excellent facilities” that have been provided in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The good thing is that after three months in isolation we have finally got back to playing some cricket. We have been provided excellent facilities where our health is first and [the] rest later,” Masood was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“But with nearly three weeks still to go before we play our first Test against England, it is good we have plenty of time to work on our game and plans and get ready for the real test.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

