Pakistan opener Shan Masood admitted that England pace bowler James Anderson got the better of him in 2016, but added that he is looking for revenge in the upcoming Test series.

Masood noted that “a lot of things changed in the last four years” and pointed out that he has improved a lot since then.

The 30-year-old added that he is relishing the prospect of facing Anderson once again.

“We all know how good Anderson is and all of his records. Obviously, he is a threat for us, in fact, the whole bowling attack of England,” Masood was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “I last faced Anderson in England in 2016 and I know I wasn’t too good against him but the time has changed now. A lot of things changed in the last four years, I have improved myself and looking forward to facing him once again.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

