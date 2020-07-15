Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam will “end up in Pakistan’s top 5 best ever batsmen to wear the [country’s] colours”.

Azam has enjoyed a lot of success in his international career thus far and is widely regarded as Pakistan’s most consistent batsman and one of the best batsmen in the game today.

Given how much he has achieved thus far, Hogg sees a really bright future ahead for the 25-year-old.

Babar will end up in Pakistan's top 5 best ever batsman to wear the countries colours. #askhoggy https://t.co/NEfS0iQOwD — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 17, 2020

“Babar will end up in Pakistan’s top 5 best ever batsmen to wear the [country’s] colours,” Hogg said on Twitter.

Azam is currently in England with the rest of the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...