Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has shared an amazing story of how Pakistan and India players sat and ate together during a series in 2008.

Sarfaraz noted that when India toured Pakistan that year, the players gave it their all during the matches, but showed a hospitable spirit and camaraderie off the field.

“Of course, there is this thing that people from India and Pakistan are quite passionate about Cricket and have loads of love for the game. I have personally seen that there is a good friendship between Pakistani and Indian players,” Sarfaraz told CricTracker as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“When I had gone to India in 2007. Besides, when India came to Pakistan in 2008, I have even seen scenes when I have also seen players from both countries sit together and eat. But now, unfortunately, it is a scenario where-in we are not able to play matches, but I hope the situation improves and India and Pakistan are able to play cricket the way they used to.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they are continuing to train.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

