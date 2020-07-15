Basit Ali reveals who will be Pakistan’s ‘trump card’ during England series

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali firmly believes that spinner Yasir Shah will be the national team’s “trump card” during the upcoming series against England.

Yasir has struggled to take wickets as of late, but Basit expects the conditions in England to favour the 34-year-old and Pakistan in general.

“I think Yasir Shah will be Pakistan’s trump card. It is very important for Pakistan that he should perform well,” Basit said in a YouTube video as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

“This is a very good thing from Pakistan’s point of view as the curators will not be able to prepare more pitches in such a short span of time. This will give a big advantage to Pakistan. I think Yasir Shah should sharpen his fingers as he’ll get a lot of support from those wickets.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...