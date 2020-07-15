Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain and batsman Babar Azam is confident his side will be ready for the challenge of facing England in their backyard.

Azam and the rest of the Pakistan team are already in England and have been preparing for the series, which will begin next month.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue their preparations.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Given that they will have had plenty of time to prepare, Azam expects the Pakistan team to do well against England.

“The next part is to play and practise as much as we can because the more you practise the better you get,” he said to News International as quoted by the ICC website. “We have lined up a series of training sessions and practice matches so I’m sure by the time the Test series begins we will be ready for it.”

