Basit Ali backing which two Pakistan players to keep improving every day?

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali is backing the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah to “keep on improving with each passing day”.

Basit’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s series against England, where Afridi and Naseem are expected to play a crucial role with the ball in both the Test and T20 series.

Afridi has become the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack despite only being 20, while Naseem, who is just 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Basit added that the young seamers are in good hands as they will continue to develop under the watchful eye of bowling coach Waqar Younis, who is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced.

“Waqar is there and he knows very well how to utilize them. They’d done well against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. I think they should keep on improving with each passing day,” Basit said in a YouTube video as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

