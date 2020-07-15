Imam-ul-Haq to bat at No. 3 for Pakistan during England Tests?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has suggested that Imam-ul-Haq bat at No. 3 during the upcoming Test series against England.

Ramiz feels that with Shan Masood and Abid Ali opening the batting for Pakistan, it would be beneficial for the team to have an extra opener in the form of Imam.

Imam has featured in 11 Tests thus far and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52. However, the 24-year-old has not played Test cricket since Pakistan’s tour of Australia late last year.

“I think they can slot in Imam as an additional opener because in these COVID-19 conditions with bowlers not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball, I think the most important part would be to see off the new ball without damages and that is why I think we can try an additional opener with Abid and Shan,” Ramiz said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“I think in England my experience is that in Tests, [the] role of the openers is very important and if they give a good start there is less pressure on the middle and lower order. If you suffer less damage against the new ball, it is significantly easier for the middle order to bat.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

