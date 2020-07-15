Ramiz Raja: Pakistan in desperate need of a quality all-rounder

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said the national team is in desperate need of a quality all-rounder.

Faheem Ashraf is regarded as one of the best all-rounders Pakistan has right now, but he has not been a regular member of the team.

Ramiz admitted that he is unsure if Pakistan have someone in mind to fill the all-rounder role, but noted that it needs to happen soon.

“I don’t know if they are preparing someone for that role or not but apart from that, the team will be pretty much the same with one spinner and three fast bowlers,” Ramiz said during a live session on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Faheem is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

