Younis Khan opens up about Pakistan’s chances of doing well in England

Younis Khan is backing Pakistan to do well during their upcoming series against England, which begins next month.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Many former players expect the England series to be a difficult one for Pakistan, especially as their squad is inexperienced and many players haven’t played in England before.

But Younis, who will be Pakistan’s batting coach during the forthcoming series, noted that Pakistan will be up for the challenge, even though their skills and nerves will be put to the test.

“You face challenges in England as your technique as well as nerves are put to test. I am sure our team will be up to that task,” Younis told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

